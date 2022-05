On Wednesday the Nipomo High School Softball team punched its ticket to the Division VI Championship Finals with a 5-0 win over Orcutt Academy.

The Titans of Nipomo, fresh off a victory against Parlier, continued their offensive showing in the semifinals, adding insurance runs late in the contest to secure the win against the Orcutt Spartans.

Nipomo will now face Arvin in the CIF championship final.