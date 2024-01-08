Nipomo home destroyed in fire

A home in Nipomo was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:15 p.m. at a home near the corner of Alejandro Way and Hillview Place.

The house was described as a single-story, single-family home.

According to CAL FIRE, the cause of the fire is under investigation but initial reports indicated that it started in the kitchen.

There were residents home at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading beyond the house.