Nipomo man arrested for allegedly arranging to meet with minor for lewd purposes

Santa Maria police arrested a Nipomo man on suspicion of arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts Tuesday, police said.

Detectives conducted an investigation which revealed that 58-year-old Nipomo resident, Richard Cavazos, was arranging to meet via social media with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts, according to the press release published Wednesday.

Officers said they arrested Cavazos in a parking lot around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, where he attempted to meet with what he believed was a 14-year-old minor.

Cavazos was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges.

Anyone with information related to this or other unreported crimes involving Cavazos is encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Silver at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1346 or the Communications Center at ext. 2277.