Nipomo man pleads guilty to firing projectiles at vehicles along Monterey Co. highways

The man who fired projectiles at cars along Monterey County highways between 2019 and 2020 will serve time in state prison after pleading guilty to dozens of charges.

The plea entered in Monterey County Superior Court Thursday to 30 counts of assault with a deadly weapon by Charles Lafferty, 54, means he will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison, according to NBC affiliate KSBW-TV. Another 33 counts against him were then dropped by prosecutors.

Lafferty was reportedly facing 70 years behind bars for firing projectiles at nine different vehicles driving on Highway 101 and Highway 156 near Prundale between Nov. 2019 and Jan. 2020, according to CHP investigators.

A total of 69 reported incidents of projectiles striking vehicles in the Prunedale area and in San Benito County during that time. Five people suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

Police believe Lafferty used a sling shot and marbles to fire at cars.

Lafferty was arrested in January 2020 at his permanent address in Nipomo, according to KSBW.

