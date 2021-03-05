Nipomo man sentenced for fatal 2018 DUI crash

A Nipomo man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years-to-life in prison for causing a deadly crash in Nipomo more than two years ago.

The sentence comes after Edgar Saul Rojas Morales, 25, was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving on a suspended license during his jury trial last December.

The jury deadlocked on the most serious charge of murder. According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the jury was split 11-1 in favor of guilt.

Morales had two prior DUI convictions and a conviction for driving on a suspended license.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2018, Morales was driving on Thompson Road in Nipomo when he crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck another car. The other driver suffered moderate injuries and her passenger, 82-year-old Maria Rosas Medina, was killed.

Morales was found to have a blood alcohol content level of .157%, nearly twice the legal limit to drive.

