Nipomo man sentenced to 32 years to life for burglary, sexual assault

A Nipomo man was sentenced Monday to 32 years to life for burglary, sex crimes and petty theft, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced.

Kammeron Isaac Anderson, 26, was found guilty on charges of residential burglary, assault with the intent to commit rape and petty theft following a three-week trial in Dec. 2021. The charges stem from three separate incidents which took place in Jan. 2021.

Because Anderson had been convicted for felony criminal threats in 2018, which is considered a strike under California's Three Strikes Law, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen doubled Anderson's sentence.

On Jan. 10, 2021, at about 11 p.m., Anderson entered a bedroom in a Nipomo home. A sleeping couple awoke and saw he was only wearing underwear. When they confronted him, Anderson grabbed his clothing and ran away.

On Jan. 22, at about 3:30 a.m., Anderson pushed past a woman to enter her home after she asked him to leave multiple times. Officials say Anderson restrained her and tried to silence her by covering her mouth when she screamed. The woman's husband heard and intervened, and Anderson ran off.

About two hours later, at 5:30 a.m., Anderson entered another home about a mile away. Officials say he removed his shoes and entered another woman's bedroom. He grabbed her wrists and pushed her toward the bed when she yelled for her daughter. Her daughter, an adult, responded and Anderson ran away from the home.

He was arrested on Jan. 23 after stealing a package off a neighbor's porch. He had stolen a package from the same house two days earlier.

Three victims involved in the sexual assaults testified during Anderson's trial. A victim of sexual battery committed by Anderson in 2018 also testified.