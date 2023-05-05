Nipomo Skate Park ribbon cutting on Saturday

The long-awaited $3.5 million Nipomo Skate Park is open to the public and there will be a ribbon cutting to commemorate the grand opening, according to a San Luis Obispo County Parks & Recreation Dept. press release.

The ribbon cutting will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Nipomo Community Park.

Skaters are encouraged to enjoy the park while a band will be playing music.

Parks & Rec officials say skaters are also invited to bring broken skateboards that will be mounted on an art pole painted by Dana Elementary School students.

The Nipomo Skate Park is located at the intersection of West Tefft Street and Orchard Road.