Nipomo teen dies following crash into power pole on Hwy 166

An 18-year-old driver from Nipomo involved in a crash on Highway 166 earlier this month has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash into a power pole happened on Highway 166 west of Bull Canyon Road shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, June 5.

Once on scene, officers say they found Shiloh Delgadillo unconscious on the ground and began performing CPR and other life-saving measures before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say they determined the teen was under the influence of alcohol and had made an “unsafe turning movement” that cause the car to go off the road.

Following the crash, officers say Delgadillo got out of the car and stepped on a live electrical wire that fell when the vehicle crashed into the power pole.

CHP was notified Friday afternoon that Delgadillo had died from his injuries.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation.

