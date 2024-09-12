Nipomo woman dies in crash along Hwy 58 near Santa Margarita

A Nipomo woman died from injuries she sustained in a crash near Santa Margarita early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the 21-year-old was driving along State Route 58 East of State Route 229 shortly before 1 a.m. when the pickup reportedly crashed and overturned.

Officers say they were notified of the collision by an automatic iPhone crash notification, alerting them that the driver was pinned.

The woman was pulled from the truck and taken to a hospital in San Luis Obispo for treatment where, according to CHP, she died from her injuries.

Officers say speed appears to be the main cause of the crash, adding that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, however, the crash remains under investigation.

The woman’s name will be released once next-of-kin is notified.

