Nipomo's New Tech High School evacuates after reported bomb threat

Nipomo's New Tech High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a reported bomb threat, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Authorities say a report of a bomb threat was made against New Tech High School at approximately 10:15 a.m.
The school has been evacuated at this time to Nipomo High School.
A search of the campus is currently being conducted by Deputies and K9s.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office officials say no device has been located at this time.
This is a developing story and no other information is available at this time.