Nipomo's New Tech High School evacuates after reported bomb threat

Nipomo's New Tech High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a reported bomb threat, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Authorities say a report of a bomb threat was made against New Tech High School at approximately 10:15 a.m.

The school has been evacuated at this time to Nipomo High School.

A search of the campus is currently being conducted by Deputies and K9s.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office officials say no device has been located at this time.

This is a developing story and no other information is available at this time.