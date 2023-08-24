Watch Now
Nipomo's New Tech High School evacuates after reported bomb threat

SLO County Sheriff's Office
Nipomo's New Tech High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a reported bomb threat, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 14:53:54-04

Authorities say a report of a bomb threat was made against New Tech High School at approximately 10:15 a.m.

The school has been evacuated at this time to Nipomo High School.

A search of the campus is currently being conducted by Deputies and K9s.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office officials say no device has been located at this time.

This is a developing story and no other information is available at this time.

