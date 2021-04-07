No charges filed against San Marcos Preserve protesters

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced this week that the DA's Office will not file criminal charges against the protesters who were arrested in late February near the San Marcos Foothills Preserve.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested eight people on suspicion of obstructing the free movement of people on a public street.

It happened on Salvar Rd., where protesters blocked contractor access to a piece of property that is slated for development but that local environmental activists want to be turned over to the preserve.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the property owner did not want to file charges.