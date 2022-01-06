No charges filed in Orcutt sexual assault investigation

An Orcutt man who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault was released from jail after the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office said they decided not to file criminal charges at this time.

In December, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives arrested Faustino Urrutia. They said the investigation into Urrutia began last March following a report of a sexual assault at a home in the Orcutt area.

Sheriff's officials said detectives had identified additional victims, all of whom were Spanish-speaking women, allegedly lured to the home as prospective house cleaners.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives are still investigating Urrutia as a suspect in this case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office - Santa Maria Detective's Bureau at (805) 934-6170. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or visiting the sheriff's website.