No driver, occupants found after car goes off Hwy 1

A car went off the side of Highway 1 one mile west of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County and started a fire, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the fire burned about ¼ acre before crews knocked it down.

Firefighters reportedly found the vehicle unoccupied about 50 feet off the roadway in steep terrain and thick brush.

Crews used a drone and a thermal imaging camera to look for anyone who may have been inside the car when it crashed but they were unable to find anyone.

The crash is under investigation.