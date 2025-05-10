Watch Now
No driver, occupants found after car goes off Hwy 1

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Santa Barbara County Fire personnel at the scene of a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Saturday, May 10, 2025.
A car went off the side of Highway 1 one mile west of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County and started a fire, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the fire burned about ¼ acre before crews knocked it down.

Firefighters reportedly found the vehicle unoccupied about 50 feet off the roadway in steep terrain and thick brush.

Crews used a drone and a thermal imaging camera to look for anyone who may have been inside the car when it crashed but they were unable to find anyone.

The crash is under investigation.

