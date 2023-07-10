No evidence of Kyle Doan found during weekend searches

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office continued its search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan this weekend.

Kyle was swept away by raging floodwaters on Jan. 9 in the San Marcos Creek. The sheriff's office has held several searches for Kyle since then.

The sheriff's office was assisted by 375 personnel from agencies across the state during their large-scale ground search operation.

On both days crews searched the Salinas River from the San Marcos Creek confluence to the Big Sandy Creek confluence. That is an area approximately 6 miles long and a half-mile wide.



“We've made a lot of progress as far as terrain covered. Um, you know, obviously, our goal still is to find Kyle at the end of this," said Grace Norris, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Public Information Officer.

These searches continued as law enforcement had to wait for the water to recede in certain areas.

"Our teams are really being thorough about going through every inch. Obviously, today (Sunday) is the six-month mark since Kyle went missing. And since that time, we've conducted a lot of different types of searches. This search is really giving us the chance to cover a large area with a lot of different trained, experienced personnel that are here helping to bring Kyle home.”

Sheriff officials say they did not find any evidence of Kyle over the weekend searches.

A tweet from the sheriff's office says "At this time the Sheriff’s Office will be assessing the situation to determine what is reasonable and possible going forward. We would like to thank everyone who assisted this weekend as well as our community for the ongoing support."