No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Los Alamos apartment

No one was injured when a fire broke out at a Los Alamos apartment overnight.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the fire was reported around 2:39 a.m. Wednesday on the lower level of a two-story apartment along the 200 block of Gonzales Drive.

According to fire officials, the people inside were able to get out safely after hearing the fire and the smoke detector.

The fire was reportedly confined to the outside patio with the flames being knocked down in less than 10 minutes from the initial call.

The cause is under investigation.

