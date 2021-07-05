No injuries reported after kitchen fire broke out in Solvang home

A kitchen is destroyed after a fire broke out inside a Solvang home.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire around 5 p.m. near Kronberg Dr. and Elsinore Dr.

Four engine companies and a battalion chief responded to the fire and found a fire in the kitchen that started to burn the exterior of the home.

Authorities said all people evacuated the home before firefighters arrived which allowed crews to make a quick and aggressive fire attack.

Crews knocked down the fire within 10 to 15 minutes and are beginning the cleanup work.

Fire officials said no one is injured.

The cause is under investigation.

