No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into home in Grover Beach

No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a structure in Grover Beach Saturday evening.

According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, the crash happened near 16th St. and the Pike around 9:45 p.m.

Vehicle into Structure Grover Beach. Thankfully no injuries - probable DUI. #5citiesfire pic.twitter.com/Ovcra62QfN — Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) June 6, 2021

It's unclear the extent of damage to the home.

The crash is under investigation and authorities said they suspected a DUI though that has not yet been confirmed.