No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into home in Grover Beach

Posted at 12:00 AM, Jun 06, 2021
No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a structure in Grover Beach Saturday evening.

According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, the crash happened near 16th St. and the Pike around 9:45 p.m.

It's unclear the extent of damage to the home.

The crash is under investigation and authorities said they suspected a DUI though that has not yet been confirmed.

