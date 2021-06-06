No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into home in Grover Beach

No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a structure in Grover Beach Saturday evening.
According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, the crash happened near 16th St. and the Pike around 9:45 p.m.
Vehicle into Structure Grover Beach. Thankfully no injuries - probable DUI. #5citiesfire pic.twitter.com/Ovcra62QfN— Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) June 6, 2021
It's unclear the extent of damage to the home.
The crash is under investigation and authorities said they suspected a DUI though that has not yet been confirmed.