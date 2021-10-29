No injuries reported in truck vs. school bus collision

A Chevy pickup truck and a school bus were involved in a minor collision in Santa Maria on Friday.

The crash happened around 12:32 p.m. near the intersection of Foster and Hillview Rds. in Santa Maria.

Kenny Klein, Public Information Officer with Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District, said that the bus was transporting about 36 students from Righetti High School to Guadalupe.

Klein says the damage to the bus was very minor. After the crash, the bus continued along its route.

CHP told KSBYa the truck involved was a gray Chevy Silverado. Officials say the driver was unlicensed, and the truck was towed from the scene of the crash.

Officials have not yet shared the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.