'No one wants to pay more': Cal Poly students react to coming tuition increases for CSUs

Last week, the California State University Board of Trustees voted to raise student tuition over the next five years.

And while the increases won’t be taking place until next school year, incoming first-year students at Cal Poly say they are already finding ways to cut costs.

“My initial thought is it is scary. Obviously, no one wants to pay more,” said first-year student, Ivan Martinez.

“For me, my parents are already struggling paying what they are already paying now even with the scholarships I have been getting. So, hearing that makes me worry even more,” added Mercedes Orepeza, who just moved on to campus this week.

Other first-year students say they have spent more than $1,000 on their move-in costs alone.

“Everything you have to go out and buy. Just aside from the tuition as it is, it is just a lot,” said first-year student, Evelina Gil. “ From your room, the parking passes, it all adds up.”

Right now, student tuition at California State University schools currently sits at $5,742. Next year, that number will increase by 6% to $6,084, and following yearly increases throughout the next half-decade, by the 2028-2029 school year, students will pay north of $7,600 for their college tuition.

Some incoming first-year students say attending college has already come with high expenses, and they worry about how they will adjust to the boost in tuition.

“I am doing federal work-study to help me out with my tuition,” Martinez told KSBY. “I am OK with that because I know you have to work a little bit to get where you need to go.”

“I have gotten a lot of scholarships from Cal Poly personally, but having to pay it, my parents are thinking about getting second jobs and they are really stressing about it so I want to help them by getting scholarships as best as I can,” Orepeza added.

In a statement from CSU vice-chancellor, Steve Reylea, he says the tuition increases were essential to provide California State Universities with the financial stability to continue serving students, adding that the CSU system is committed to keeping costs as low as possible.

Regardless, first-year students say the coming boosts in tuition haven’t put a damper on their week of welcome.

“It has been kind of a little crazy and chaotic these first couple of days but honestly it has been fun,” said Cal Poly student, Danyelle Harris.

“It has been surreal, it has been amazing. It has been my dream to come here. So, being here for a week, alone has been amazing,” Ivan Martinez said.

CSU officials say there are still many undergraduate students whose tuition is fully covered by grants or scholarships who will not pay the increase.