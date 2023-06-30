No victims, suspects found following reports of shots fired in San Miguel

No arrests have been made following reports of shots fired in San Miguel Thursday night.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of shots being heard around 10 p.m. along the 500 block of 12th Street.

A witness also reported seeing someone who may have had a gun, but that information was not according to be confirmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says additional resources were deployed as a precaution and while a thorough investigation was conducted, no victims or suspects were found.

No other information was immediately available.