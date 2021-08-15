'No Woof' adoption event in Lompoc

Lots of "non-barking" animals were available for adoption Saturday at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa Barbara County Animal Services held its "No Woof" adoption and microchip event.

It featured animals such as cats, kittens, bunnies, guinea pigs, and even some ducklings.

All animals were available for adoption at half price.

Community members could also bring their own cats and rabbits to the event for free microchipping. As a "No Woof" exception, free microchipping was also provided for owned dogs.

This was the first adoption event for Lompoc Animal Shelter since the pandemic. They hope to host similar events in the next couple months. More information on adoptable animals can be found at https://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/locations.sbc.