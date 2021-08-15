Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'No Woof' adoption event in Lompoc

items.[0].image.alt
Stephfon Ward
All adoptable cats, kittens, and rabbits were vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped prior to going to their new forever home.
vlcsnap-2021-08-14-21h49m39s047.png
Posted at 9:53 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 00:53:46-04

Lots of "non-barking" animals were available for adoption Saturday at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa Barbara County Animal Services held its "No Woof" adoption and microchip event.

It featured animals such as cats, kittens, bunnies, guinea pigs, and even some ducklings.

All animals were available for adoption at half price.

Community members could also bring their own cats and rabbits to the event for free microchipping. As a "No Woof" exception, free microchipping was also provided for owned dogs.

This was the first adoption event for Lompoc Animal Shelter since the pandemic. They hope to host similar events in the next couple months. More information on adoptable animals can be found at https://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/locations.sbc.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!