Nobel Prize winner Dr. Jennifer Doudna making an appearance in Santa Barbara

The talk, co-hosted by UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures and the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, will discuss CRISPR-Cas9 and the future of human health.

Doudna earned the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for co-developing CRISPR Cas-9 genome engineering technology.

The FDA-approved therapy is the first of its kind to treat sickle cell disease. At the moment, CRISPR is also being used for a range of purposes, from gene modifications for asthma to cancer shredding on tumor cells.

The lecture will take place at the Granada Theatre at 7:30 p.m. To find more information or buy tickets, visit the Arts & Lectures website.