Noi's Thai Takeout is reopening in Los Osos.

The restaurant originally closed in 2019, because the owner says she wanted to focus on her health.

Now because of public demand and the lack of breakfast locations in town, she says she is opening doors again.

The restaurant will also feature some secret Thai breakfast items that won't be on the menu.

The owner says they have remodeled and added more outdoor dining. Takeout is also available at newly installed order and pick-up windows.