Nominate a Grover Beach home or business for Holiday of Lights contest

This Thursday, Dec. 9 is the last day the public can nominate Grover Beach businesses for the Holiday of Lights decorating contest.

Residents can nominate themselves, a neighbor, or their favorite local business.

Businesses will compete in the categories of best overall business display, best use of lights in a display, and best use of window painting and decorations.

Residential nominations are due by Thursday, Dec. 16. Awards in that category include the mayor's award, Clark Griswold award, city council award, best overall in originality, extraordinary display of décor and lights, best use of animation and/or craftsmanship, and best use of lights.

To enter, submit photos or videos of a decorated home or business to GBParks@GroverBeach.org.

Winners will be announced on the city's social media.

