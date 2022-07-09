SLO4Home, a local nonprofit that works to help Afghan refugees start new lives on the Central Coast, has received a $300,000 matching gift from local businessman Rick Stollmeyer.

“This gift is an opportunity to ensure that our community can be a place of refuge and safety for families as they start over,” said Stollmeyer, CEO of Inspired Flight Technologies, Inc. and co-founder of Mindbody.

The dollar-for-dollar match will support Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban and establishing new lives on the Central Coast with donations going toward transportation, housing support, basic necessities, and other services.

SLO4Home’s initial goal was to raise $600,000 to help at least 10 families start over in San Luis Obispo county.

Two families have already arrived.

To make a donation or learn more, visit www.SLO4Home.org.