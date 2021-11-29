Non-profit C.A.R.E.4Paws hosting donation drive-thru for pet families in need

The pandemic has taken its toll on many things, including pets and their owners. That's why local non-organization C.A.R.E.4Paws is holding a holiday donation drive-thru and adoption event on Dec. 4 for pet families in need.

C.A.R.E4Paws provides a range of critical pet wellness services to community members in Santa Barbara County's most under served areas.

"For so many families and community members, their pets are a life line, and especially during these tough times," said Isabelle Gullo, executive director and co-founder of C.A.R.E.4Paws. "We want to make sure that pets can stay healthy and in their homes."

Organizers say the donation and adoption event is in response to the growing number of abandoned pets at the shelters as owners go back to work, and the difficulty for some to provide food and veterinary care for their beloved animals.

The Dec. 4 events will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two different locations, the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara and the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.

Local shelters and rescue groups will be there to find new homes for their dogs, cats, and bunnies. Supporters can to drive through and drop off pet food or monetary donations with the C.A.R.E.4Paws team.

"The last donation drive-thru that we did in April was really successful, so we wanted to do it again as we get closer to the holidays," said Gullo. "A lot of people want to give and this is an opportunity to really contribute to those in need."

According to C.A.R.E.4Paws, since the pandemic started, the nonprofit has tripled the number of pet families it supports annually to more than 20,000.

In addition to the two event locations on Dec.4, pet food and monetary donations can also be dropped off with several C.A.R.E.4Paws business and animal welfare partners.

A full list of participating businesses can be found here.

For more information about C.A.R.E.4Paws and its services, visit care4paws.org or reach out via info@care4paws.org or 805-968-2273.