Non-profit providing meals to homeless in Santa Maria

A local non-profit is providing meals and essential need kits to homeless individuals in Santa Maria this week.

Monday, volunteers at the Central Coast Rescue Mission bagged up food meals for tomorrow’s distribution.

The mission will be distributing 150 sack lunches to homeless individuals, along with 50 essential needs kits and clothing.

“Homelessness is a huge issue in this community and the neat thing is we have 25 volunteers out here who said they wanted to do something to help their community and certainly help a little bit more to make people’s lives a little bit brighter during the Easter season,” said Chris Rutledge the director of the Central Coast Rescue Mission.

Along with the distribution sight at the Santa Maria Salvation Army, volunteers will be driving around the city to hand out meals to anyone in need.

On Thursday, the mission will be distributing warm clothing to at-risk youth from Delta High School.