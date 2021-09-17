Nonprofit hosting golf outing to raise awareness for youth substance abuse

A local nonprofit, whose mission is to prevent teenagers from falling victim to substance abuse, is holding a golf outing to raise money to help spread awareness.

Prevention of Substance Abuse for Youth, or POSAFY, will host its 4th Annual Golf for a Good Reason 9-Hole Tournament at Dairy Creek Golf Course on October 3rd starting at 1 p.m. The nonprofit created several programs and educational tools that can be used in school systems to teach substance abuse at an early age. POSAFY says their goal is to continue keeping drugs and alcohol out of the hands of teenagers.

“We’re trying to raise funds so we can continue doing our educating of youth in the county on substance abuse prevention, particularly now with the proliferation of marijuana in our county to educate youth on the dangers of their developing brains,” said Jody Belsher, President of POSAFY.

“I see a lot of students that don’t reach their full potential because of drug use,” said Mila La Barre, Vice President of POSAFY. “I really think that if students and their families are properly educated, they will have the strength to walk away from using alcohol and other drugs, including marijuana, before becoming an adult.”

The entry fee is $70 per person, which includes greens fees, a cart, a goodie bag, and a donation. For more information, click here.

