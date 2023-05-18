Nonprofit supporting local veterans selected to participate in 75-hour NASCAR online fundraising event

A local organization dedicated to supporting Central Coast veterans is participating in an online fundraising event organized by NASCAR. They’re asking for the community’s help.

Welcome Home Military Heroes (WHMH), a nonprofit that supports veterans located in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, is part of The NASCAR Foundation’s NASCAR Day Giveathon. It’s a 75-hour fundraising event in honor of NASCAR’s 75-year anniversary.

The fundraiser runs from April 16 at 2 p.m. until April 19 at 5 p.m.

You can participate in the online fundraiser here.

“This dynamic and engaging initiative provides a seamless and enjoyable way for our racing community to rally behind and uplift local nonprofits,” Robert Tolan, vice president of Welcome Home Military Heroes, wrote in a press release. “However, we cannot achieve our goals without the invaluable assistance of the Central Coast! The more individuals who generously donate, the greater the likelihood that WHMH will capture the attention of NASCAR teams and drivers, propelling us towards our aspirations.”

Learn more about The Nascar Foundation Giveathon here.

The collaboration between The NASCAR Foundation and NASCAR is part of a nationwide effort to support nonprofits across the country with much-needed funding, according to the WHMH press release.

Welcome Home Military Heroes has been handpicked to participate in the charity fundraising event – the sole nonprofit between San Francisco and Los Angeles to do so, according to the release.

NASCAR has pledged to award the first 3,000 donors with a special prize, the release said.