Nonprofit Vitalant running blood donation promotion in May

The nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is urging Santa Barbara and Ventura County residents to give blood, platelets, or plasma in May to support mothers and all patients relying on blood transfusions.

As a thank you for donations, all donors who give now through May 25 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card or a Vitalant baseball hat from May 26 through June 1.

Blood drives this week that include the promotion are:



The organization says there is an urgent need for donors to help new mothers experiencing childbirth complications, grandmothers battling cancer, sisters with chronic blood disorders, and other patients.

Those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can give blood immediately if other eligibility requirements are met.

For more information, visit vitalant.org.