Nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles are back

Airline officials announced that United Airlines will resume double-daily flights between San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) beginning Nov. 1.

“We are delighted to see this connectivity return,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “These convenient flights to LAX are resuming right as international travel is opening back up, and having twice-daily nonstop flights from SBP will make it easier for our community to reach their destination of choice—and avoid the inconvenient drive to LA.”

United Airlines had offered this specific connection for years but stopped during the pandemic. United also offers nonstop flights from SBP to San Francisco (SFO) and Denver (DEN).

Officials say the short flight from SLO to LA takes just over an hour.

Visit united.com or www.sloairport.com for tickets and the full double-daily flight schedule.