NorCal storm conditions leave train travelers stranded in San Luis Obispo

As heavy rain pummels northern California, residents further down the coast are feeling the effects after storm damage prompted several Amtrak service disruptions Saturday afternoon.

Amtrak officials tell KSBY that several downed trees and washout conditions on train tracks in the Salinas area severely impacted the coastline route.

Passengers on Train 14 traveling from Los Angeles to Emeryville were reportedly told in Santa Barbara that the train could not continue past San Luis Obispo.

This left Greg McLaughlin, a rider attempting to get from Irvine to Sacramento, stranded at the Central Coast station.

“I got on to this train, took it all the way up here, and then they said, 'it's canceled right here.' So now I'm just stranded right now, just waiting on my mom to come pick me up because flights are, like, too expensive," McLaughlin said.

Amtrak representatives say the damages on the rail line would take approximately 12 hours to complete, meaning that passengers like McLaughlin would have to wait until Sunday for the next train.

Other riders making their way down the coast experienced rerouting as well.

Train 11, traveling from Oakland to Los Angeles, was canceled at 1 p.m.— about one hour after its scheduled departure time.

Amtrak officials say some of those passengers were placed on a different train headed to Bakersfield, where they would then catch a provided bus connection to their final destination.

As of Saturday evening, trains leaving from and headed to San Luis Obispo on Sunday are scheduled to depart on time.