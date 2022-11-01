Watch Now
Nordstrom Rack planning to open in San Luis Obispo

Posted at 4:32 PM, Nov 01, 2022
Nordstom Rack is coming to San Luis Obispo.

The fashion retailer announced plans for the new 24,000 square-foot location Tuesday, saying it would open sometime next fall in the San Luis Obispo Promenade off Madonna Road.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in the San Luis Obispo community, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in San Luis Obispo can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

Nordstrom Rack offers discounted items from many top brands sold at Nordstrom.

The store will be located in the same area as Hobby Lobby, Bed Bath & Beyond, RED, Sprouts and more.

