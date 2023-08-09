North Chorro Neighborhood Greenway is continuing sidewalk replacement this week

Underground utility work is continuing this week on Chorro Street.

Construction on Chorro includes complete sidewalk replacement on both sides of the street, street reconstruction and storm drain and sewer replacements that will take four weeks to complete.

A project in the North Chorro neighborhood will allow bicyclists and pedestrians to have protected lanes from downtown San Luis Obispo into the Anholm District near the elementary schools.

“Downtown, I know is a little tricky for cars if you don't know what it's about and where to park and everything," San Luis Obispo resident Sue Cikowski said. "But I think it's much safer for the bicyclists. I only would say that I think a little more education before the alterations open up would be helpful so that people will know what they're supposed to do in those areas.”

The construction from Chorro Street through the Hwy 101 underpass and to the Anholm District is set to finish in early 2024.

Those who travel by bike in downtown San Luis Obispo feel safer knowing there will be protected bike lanes. Earlier this year, a Cal Poly freshman was struck and killed by a pick up truck while on his bike.

“I think it'll be a great help for students who are traveling by bike," Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Jason Chang said. "It'll help just any bicyclists focus more on that specific road because I've been given tickets just for being on the sidewalk."

After the sidewalk replacement is completed, work on bike medians on the west side of Broad Street between Ramona Drive and Mission Street will begin toward the end of August.

Residents can expect shifting lanes on Johnson Avenue, traffic delays at the Santa Rosa and Monterey intersection, as well as curb ramp projects along Augusta Street in the Sinsheimer neighborhood through the rest of this week.