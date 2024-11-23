North County community members distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, northern San Luis Obispo County community members are doing their part to ensure that local families can enjoy the holiday.

On Friday afternoon, the Link Family Resource Center visited Atascadero Middle School for their Thanksgiving meal distribution event.

The organization partnered with school staff and volunteers to provide 45 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Organizers say donations from the community and Atascadero Middle School faculty made the event possible.

"It's a wonderful feeling, and all of our staff members here just really want to give back to these families in need," Amanda Dobberpuhl, a co-organizer of the event, told KSBY. "The families are very grateful, they are super happy, they are blessed, and they feel like they don't have to worry about the holidays because the meal has been provided for them."

This is the fourth year that the group has hosted the event.

Organizers say they were able to serve twenty more families than last year.