North County nonprofit has helped 100+ people find homes so far this year

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), a nonprofit based out of Paso Robles and Atascadero, announced that they have helped 101 individuals find housing since January 2023.

"At ECHO, we believe that every person deserves a place to call home, and it is truly inspiring to witness the positive outcomes we have achieved in such a short span of time," said Wendy Lewis, Executive Director of ECHO in a press release. "Our success in helping over 100 individuals and families secure housing demonstrates the effectiveness of our holistic approach and the dedication of our amazing team."

A study conducted by ASR (Applied Survey Research) found that, in 2022, there were 1,448 people without homes in San Luis Obispo County. Of this population, 18% were under the age of 18.

Eighty percent of all unhoused individuals were unsheltered at the time of the report.

When working to house individuals, ECHO provides a “90-day emergency shelter, individualized case management, and support services.”

The organization, which has been operating since 2001, operates two facilities in Atascadero and Paso Robles which can house up to 110 individuals at a time.

ECHO worked with Browder Painting to create a new mural at their residential facilities. On this mural, each blue hand represents an individual or family that has moved out of the 90-Day Residential Shelter Program and into a home of their own.