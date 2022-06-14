North San Luis Obispo Co. pursuit ends in arrest of domestic violence suspect

Law enforcement arrested an Atascadero domestic violence suspect Sunday following a pursuit in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Atascadero Police responded to reports of a man in the parking lot of Motel 6 hitting the door of a parked car with a machete at around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they were told by bystanders that the man had taken off before they arrived in an older model silver Suburban.

Additional law enforcement spotted the vehicle entering northbound Highway 101 at Santa Rosa Road. Officers say they attempted to stop the driver, who initially began to stop, but ultimately proceeded northbound again on Highway 101.

Atascadero Police officers pursued the driver with assistance from California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement deployed a tire spike resulting in three tires being popped and causing the driver to pull over at the Main Street exit of Highway 101 in Templeton.

Law enforcement arrested the man identified as 60-year-old Rigoberto Perez.

Perez was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for violation of a domestic restraining order, misdemeanor failure to yield, delaying/obstructing an officer, and possession of a controlled substance.