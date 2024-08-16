Northbound 101 closed south of Paso Robles due to overnight crash

At around 3:00 this morning police responded to a traffic collision involving a solo vehicle just south of Paso Robles.

An ambulance was called though we don't know the severity of the driver's injuries. Cal fire was also notified of a big rig on the freeway that caught fire, and spread onto the roadside creating a small brush fire.



Northbound lanes are closed and are expected to remin closed for the next few hours. Manual traffic control is having vehicles exit at south spring street .

A hard closure has also been issued at state route 46 west on ramps around the closure.

According to Cal Fire around forty gallons of diesel spilled and have been contained by hazmat teams to the roadway.

These advisories are expected to be in place until noon we will update this story as more information becomes available.