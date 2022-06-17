Northbound Constellation Rd. offramp off Hwy 1 near Lompoc closed due to crash

UPDATE (9:15 a.m.) - CHP is reporting no injuries associated with the crash.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: The northbound Constellation Road offramp along Highway 1 outside Lompoc was shutdown Friday morning due to a crash.

It was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that the vehicle may have caught fire.

CHP said at 8:44 a.m. that was not the case, but the offramp was being shut down.

No other information has been released.

It was not immediately known whether more than one vehicle was involved or if anyone was injured.

