Caltrans is set to close the northbound Gaviota Rest Area Wednesday for maintenance work.

Officials said the rest area, located south of the Gaviota Tunnel on Hwy 101, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The southbound Gaviota Rest Area remains closed as crew members work on an emergency retaining wall project south of the rest area, according to the press release.

Caltrans officials said the southbound rest area is expected to reopen this summer.