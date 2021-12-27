Watch
Northbound Highway 101 in Gaviota area closed due to rockslide

Posted at 12:12 PM, Dec 27, 2021
UPDATE (12:56 p.m.) - The number 2 lane of the highway is now open to traffic. The fast lane remains closed.
(12:12 p.m.) - The northbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of Highway 1 in the Gaviota area were closed Monday due to a rock slide.

It happened at around 11:15 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, several large boulders were reported to be in the roadway.

The southbound lanes of traffic remained open.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

