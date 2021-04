A heads-up for drivers in Santa Barbara: the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Salinas Street will be closed for two weeks, starting Sunday at 9 p.m. through April 16th at 9 p.m.

Caltrans officials say they will be repairing nearby sewer lines.

Electronic message boards will advise travelers about the closure.

Drivers can use the northbound on-ramps at Hot Springs Road or North Milpas Street.