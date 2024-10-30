Watch Now
Northbound Hwy 1 closures to impact San Luis Obispo drivers this week

Caltrans reports that two sections along Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo will be closed this week for debris removal and maintenance work along the center median.

The agency says the left lane of northbound Highway 1 between Highland Drive and Kansas Avenue will be closed on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, the highway's left lane between Kansas Avenue and Education Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to continue the work.

Caltrans says message signs alerting the traveling public will be posted in those areas.

