Northbound Hwy 101 closed in Atascadero; traffic diverted at Del Rio Rd.

Northbound Highway 101 is closed at Del Rio Road in Atascadero due to a law enforcement investigation.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Del Rio Road offramp and back on the highway via the onramp.

The closure is expected to be in place for approximately two hours.

According to California Highway Patrol logs, the incident was reported just after 11:30 a.m. and reportedly involved someone jumping from the overpass.

The southbound lanes remain open to traffic.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a free and confidential hotline offering 24/7 support.

