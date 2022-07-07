Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northbound Hwy 101 closed in Gaviota after fatal truck crash

FATAL CRASH 7-7-22.png
KSBY
The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Thursday morning when the driver of a semi truck crashed into a group of trees in Gaviota, officials say.
FATAL CRASH 7-7-22.png
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 09:41:52-04

Hwy 101 is closed to northbound traffic through Gaviota after a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

A crash involving a semi truck in the slow lane of northbound Hwy 101, just south of Calle Mariposa Reina, was first reported around 4:52 a.m.

Officials report the driver of a semi truck was driving the speed limit when the vehicle crashed into a group of trees. The driver was killed in the crash. No other passengers were inside the truck at the time.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash left debris across the northbound lanes, CHP reports. Santa Barbara County Fire officials are cleaning up the area.

Hazmat crews are at the site of the crash to clean up a fuel spill caused by the crash.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

No word yet on how soon the highway could reopen.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png