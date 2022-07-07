Northbound Hwy 101 closed in Gaviota after fatal truck crash

Hwy 101 is closed to northbound traffic through Gaviota after a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

A crash involving a semi truck in the slow lane of northbound Hwy 101, just south of Calle Mariposa Reina, was first reported around 4:52 a.m.

Officials report the driver of a semi truck was driving the speed limit when the vehicle crashed into a group of trees. The driver was killed in the crash. No other passengers were inside the truck at the time.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Vehicle Accident- HWY101 NB just south of Calle Mariposa Reina.

Semi Truck traveling at HWY Speed into group of Trees. Single driver occupant/ fatality. NB 101 closed for ext. time. SBC Fire Clearing. CHP investigating. CT 4:58am pic.twitter.com/wkWsi0NI6i — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 7, 2022

The crash left debris across the northbound lanes, CHP reports. Santa Barbara County Fire officials are cleaning up the area.

Hazmat crews are at the site of the crash to clean up a fuel spill caused by the crash.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

No word yet on how soon the highway could reopen.