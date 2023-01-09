Portions of Hwy 101 closed on Central Coast

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 were being closed along parts of the Central Coast Monday.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services reported the California Highway Patrol was closing the northbound lanes of the highway at Avila Beach Drive outside San Luis Obispo as of 10:15 a.m.

Drivers were being asked to use alternate routes.

In Santa Barbara County, CHP reported the northbound lanes of Highway 101 at Mariposa Reina in the Gaviota area were closed as of 9:50 a.m. The southbound lanes remained open but drivers in the area reported a lot of debris on the highway.

CHP reported the northbound onramp to Highway 1 was also closed in the area.

Due to power outages, Caltrans was unable to activate emergency alert signs in the area warning drivers of the closures.

While the Santa Barbara CHP office is reporting some crashes in its area, the San Luis Obispo area CHP was dealing with dozens of calls related to flooded roads, debris on local roads, crashes, traffic hazards and more when rain started really impacting local roadways around 6 a.m. Monday.

