Northbound Hwy 101 lane closures to impact drivers overnight near Atascadero

A portion of Highway 101 in northern San Luis Obispo County will be closed during the overnight hours this week.

The northbound lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will take place for three nights beginning Tuesday and ending with the closure Thursday night into Friday morning.

Caltrans crews are working on a $1.7 million project to resurface and correct other parts of the highway from just north of the Highway 58 Interchange to Santa Barbara Road near Atascadero.

Drivers will be detoured from Highway 101 to State Route 58, then onto El Camino Real before getting back onto Highway 101 at Santa Barbara Road.

Caltrans says delays should not be longer than 10 minutes.

The project is expected to be finished in September.

