Drivers heading northbound on Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara County may encounter a slowdown south of Gaviota on Saturday.

Caltrans crews will be working on the highway in the area on Dec. 11, officials say. While the work continues from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the right lane of the highway will be closed.

Jim Shivers, public information officer for Caltrans District 5, says crews are working this weekend to finish the work ahead of expected rain.