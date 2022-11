Northbound Highway 101 traffic was stopped at Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo following a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to Caltrans.

It happened at approximately noon on Thursday.

The roadway was reopened by 12:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, and a Sig Alert was canceled.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.