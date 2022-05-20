Northbound traffic stalls along Hwy 101 in Santa Maria after crash

An overturned semi truck is blocking the left northbound lane of Hwy 101 north of the Hwy 166 offramp in Santa Maria Friday morning.

The crash was first reported around 4:40 a.m. CHP was called after an 18 wheeler overturned on its side.

Caltrans has issued a SIG alert while the lane is blocked by the truck. It's unclear how soon it could reopen.

Northbound traffic is backed up due to the closure.

No other vehicles seem to have been involved.

Another two vehicle crash occurred around 4:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes was just north of the semi truck.

A third crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. along E. Donovan Rd. near the northbound Hwy 101 off ramp.